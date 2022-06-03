Biden fires back at Elon Musk's 'bad feeling' about the economy: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'

During a press conference this Friday, President Joe Biden was asked about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's criticism about the U.S. economy, and he took an opportunity to poke fun at Musk's space exploration aspirations.

In an email sent to employees on Thursday, Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and used that as a justification for cutting about 10 percent of Tesla staff.

When asked if he agreed with Musk's assessment, Biden claimed that auto manufacturers such as Ford are “increasing their investment” in electric vehicles and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

"So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon," Biden quipped.

