'Get moving already!' Maria Bartiromo demands Elise Stefanik impeach Biden despite 'facts'

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo told Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) that Republicans did not need additional facts to impeach President Joe Biden.

During an interview on Thursday, Stefanik said she supported an impeachment inquiry for Biden.

"So it means that our subpoenas have the most power possible when it comes to litigating this out in court, because we know getting the facts is not going to be easy," Stefanik explained. "Having that impeachment inquiry allows us to get all the facts and have the most constitutional constitutionally recognized power from the House of Representatives."

"Well, with all due respect, Congresswoman, how many more facts do you need?" Bartiromo exclaimed. "We already have bank records. We have a witness testimony. A lot of people are saying, you know, if you're going to impeach, get moving already."

Stefanik insisted she had been "one of the most forward-leaning and saying we need to leave no stone unturned."

"And the American people deserve to know that they deserve to have all of the facts," she continued. "And we're going to do that. And I believe that what we've uncovered just in seven months alone is stunning. It is chilling. It is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime and perhaps the last century, perhaps ever."

