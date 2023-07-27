Ex-GOP Rep. has a warning for Republicans who might jump on Biden impeachment

House Republicans appear to be moving rapidly in the direction of supporting an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden, without a clear understanding of what they're even impeaching him for, much less evidence. The theory appears to be allegations that Biden was somehow involved in bribery in Ukraine, based on claims that were debunked years ago — and comes as the president's son struggles to reach a plea agreement over unrelated charges.

But former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) offered his party a warning on CNN Wednesday: this will only hurt the country.

"Of course, Congressman, that's what leads to the continued drum beat about the president," said anchor Erin Burnett. "The White House calls this entire case a personal matter. President Biden stayed out of public view today. But, obviously, these developments on Hunter Biden come as Republicans have been escalating threats to impeach President Biden. So does the collapse of this deal, do you think it moves the needle for moderate republicans who have been loath to go along with that rhetoric so far to now jump on board?"

"So, it gives them an excuse," said Kinzinger. "When you're in that — I was in that position many times as kind of the moderate, I guess. The temptation is to look for a reason to say, hey, I'm still a reasonable person, however, this is now causing me to reconsider. This can give ammo to that. The bigger picture is, look, this is not a case against Joe Biden, this is a case against his son. There are accusations surrounded by the president, but no more."

It's important to remember, Kinzinger continued, that "an impeachment inquiry is not just a fact-finding mission, it is a serious thing."

"But I said back in January that they would impeach Joe Biden, simply because the pressure is going to be so great on other news networks, and in the base to do that," said Kinzinger. "So I think they're going to find any excuse to get there. I certainly hope some of my former colleagues that are more sane and reasonable understand that this is really bad for the country."

