Republicans 'intend to accuse Joe Biden of corruption without any direct evidence': CNN reporter
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CNN reporter Zachary Cohen said on Friday that Republicans in the House of Representatives are planning to implicate President Joe Biden in a bribery scheme despite lacking any proof that any bribery took place.

While House Republicans have uncovered shady business dealings made by Hunter Biden during his time working for Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, they have so far found nothing indicating that President Biden benefited from the arrangements or altered American government policy because of them.

In fact, longtime Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer told investigators in the House of Representatives recently that he had never heard the president discuss business with his son and said he had no reason to believe that the president had benefited financially from Hunter's work at Burisma.

Despite this, reported Cohen, House Republicans nonetheless released a memo asserting corrupt behavior on Biden's part during his time as vice president.

"This memo is based on bank records that the committee obtained through subpoena," said Cohen. "They targeted individuals who they know were doing business with Hunter Biden, but what it really shows is that Republicans on the House Oversight Committee intend to accuse the president of corruption without direct evidence to support that claim."

Cohen then noted that this marked a shift for the GOP, as Rep. James Comer (R-KY) had only recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he hoped to find direct evidence of a bribe paid to Biden.

"So now Comer is saying, 'We don't need the proof to be able to throw the accusations out there,'" said Cohen.

