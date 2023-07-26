whoopi goldberg point
Photo: Screen capture/ABC

The co-hosts of "The View" began the Wednesday show by asking why Speaker Kevin McCarthy intends to impeach President Joe Biden for business deals involving his son.

Whoopi Goldberg said that she can't understand why Republicans are moving from Barbie to Bud Light to Hunter Biden when the country is dealing with actual issues.

"What is really happening here? I mean, how much punishment does Biden need because he won and they lost?" she asked.

"That's the problem," agreed Joy Behar. "They keep seeing indictments coming down for Trump, and they're like, what are we going to do? Let's turn it around and make it about him, about Biden instead. Take your eyes off Trump, even though he's a criminal, and put your eyes on this guy instead."

Sunny Hostin pointed to the proposed impeachment of the president as an over-arching focus for Republicans that, she said, can't solve the problems of the country.

"When you don't have a real program as to how you'll help the American people, you want everyone to look in a different direction except at you, and I think that's what's happening," she said. "I think what is just terrible, and Ana [Navarro] said it the other day, they are weaponizing Joe Biden's son against him. Joe Biden has experienced so much pain and loss. He lost his wife. He lost his little girl. He lost his Beau, his son Beau. And now he has a son who clearly has a drug addiction, and that's why he was offered a diversion program, but it shows no one is above the law. So, he's pleading guilty, but that still isn't enough for the Republicans."

Behar pointed out that Hunter Biden doesn't have a position or a job in the White House. With Donald Trump, his children are involved in his campaign and his company and served as senior advisers in the White House.

"McCarthy, who is the speaker of the House, kind of the fake speaker of the House because he sold his soul to become speaker of the House, but McCarthy, sitting there and basically saying, I'm going to look into the impeachment. He voted twice not to impeach the guy who should have been impeached," complained Hostin.

"I do find the hypocrisy with McCarthy, specifically in the sense that all of a sudden they care about laws when it comes to biden and his son in this," said Sara Haines.

Former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin complained that it's clear there is corruption with Hunter Biden, and she is frustrated by people comparing it to Trump using "whataboutism." That said, she explained that pushing an issue like this during an election year will only make it more difficult for Republicans in pro-Biden districts.

"I know y'all are real concerned about Barbie," Goldberg continued, "but could you get as concerned or as worked up about the American people? What's happening in our streets? All over the country?"

See the full video below or at the link here.


The ViewSmartNews