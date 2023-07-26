Lauren Boebert calls for Obama to testify at Biden impeachment hearings
(Shutterstock.com)

Republicans in Congress haven't announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, but Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is already suggesting witnesses for the hearings.

During an interview on Tuesday, podcaster Benny Johnson asked Boebert if former President Barack Obama knew about the crimes alleged by Republicans.

"Do you think that Obama knew about all this?" Johnson wondered. "I mean, candidly, do you think that President Obama, like, knew that Joe Biden was doing this? Do you think he's complicit in this?"

"Certainly, that's a strong allegation," Boebert replied. "And maybe we need to bring Barack Obama in to testify before one of these committees to see exactly what he knows."

But Boebert argued that a "paper trail" could be enough to impeach Biden.

"And so I believe that we are going to see a lot of connections come out," she said. "I don't know if Barack Obama is going to be one of those. But we seem to uncover something new every time that we look into this."

