Democratic operatives team up to defend Biden from ‘bogus’ House GOP investigations

Democrats are putting together a network of outside groups to respond to looming investigations of President Joe Biden, his family and his administration by the incoming House Republican majority.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan, who is likely to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee, have already promised investigations of Biden and various cabinet agencies, including the Justice Department, to "frame" the 2024 election campaign, and Democratic groups are preparing to fight back, reported NBC News.
“These are sham investigations, you can take Jordan’s word at it,” said Kyle Herrig, the founder and executive director of one of those new war rooms, the Congressional Integrity Project. “They don’t have an agenda that will help Americans. They have only one agenda and it’s a political agenda.”
Three new war rooms have been set up in the past two weeks to defend the president against those probes, because outside groups face fewer restrictions on political and public relations support.
“There are a lot of constraints on the administration when responding to oversight investigations — even ones that are completely bogus — but none of which apply to outside groups,” said Eric Schultz, a former White House spokesperson for Barack Obama.
The White House has already been preparing for the possibility of GOP-led investigations and encouraging federal agencies to do the same, but the outside groups can be more aggressive.
“It’s clear the White House has been preparing for the anticipated barrage of meritless investigations from House Republicans, and outside groups are an essential component,” said Adrienne Elrod, who helped run Correct the Record, which defended Hillary Clinton from congressional probes. “It’s important that the opposition not get the upper hand in defining a false narrative, and outside groups can help mitigate that from happening."