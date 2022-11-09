Biden should keep incoming Republican lawmakers 'on the ropes': former congressman

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), a longtime Trump skeptic, said that former President Joe Biden needs to seize his advantage following an unexpected underperformance in the midterm elections by Republicans — and refuse to deal or engage on their terms.

This comes after Republicans laid out an agenda ahead of the election that included vigorous investigations and potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare — and after Biden made clear he would not agree to the latter under any conditions.

"Joe Biden has Republicans on the ropes right now," said Jolly. "And he cannot let up. He's a gracious man. He cannot let up. I promise you this, having been in a Republican caucus with a Democratic president, Kevin McCarthy is not going to negotiate, he is not going to be kind, he is not going to return the grace. The Republican caucus is going to move to impeach Joe Biden and poison the well."

"What did you think about the president bringing that up himself?" asked anchor Ari Melber. "He tied the idea of a potential Biden impeachment in the new Republican House to the unpopular former president."

The impeachment threats, Jolly responded, is a key sign that "they can't counter him on the issues. The American people said we like the direction of Joe Biden and the Democrats."

"So Republicans can try to handicap the president by going after him with investigations," said Jolly. "The way you flip the script is you hit Republican credibility. This will be a witch hunt and they're going to move in that direction. I understand and appreciate Joe Biden's need to be kind. But I promise you, that kindness is not going to be returned by House Republicans. Don't be fooled by it. Show strength in this moment."

