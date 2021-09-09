Biden smacks down claim that vaccine mandates are tyranny: 'Even Fox News' has them

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans to mandate that all businesses with more than 100 employees require their employees to either get vaccinated or to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.

When discussing his plan, Biden pointed out that many private businesses are already asking their employees to show proof of vaccination -- including one business whose employees frequently go on air and complain that such mandates amount to "tyranny."

"Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this," he said. "United Airlines. Disney. Tyson's Food. And even Fox News."

Biden's claims about Fox News happen to be completely correct.

An internal Fox News memo obtained by Ad Week last month shows that the right-wing cable news network is enacting its own kind of vaccine passport program.

Specifically, the memo asks all Fox employees, including those who are working remotely, to upload their vaccination status to a central database, where it will be used for "space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with CDC/state/city health and safety guidelines."

In addition to making employees reveal their vaccine status, Fox is also requiring certain employees to be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week at the network's on-site COVID testing program.

