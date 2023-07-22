'Big Government' DeSantis is 'falling apart' as he tries to control the free market: Chris Christie

After beverage giant Anheuser-Busch InBev promoted Bud Light with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Republicans collectively freaked out and boycotted the beer with an energy that even Donald Trump Jr. argued went too far. The result was that Bud Light actually saw a decline in sales.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former President Donald Trump's key rival for the 2024 presidential nomination, thought that didn't go far enough. This week, his administration sent a letter to AB/InBev warning that the state of Florida could investigate them for breach of fiduciary duty to shareholders, essentially threatening to sue them over making Republicans so angry that it hurt their own sales.

Appearing on CNN Friday, former New Jersey governor and federal prosecutor Chris Christie, another GOP candidate for president, called this utterly absurd.

"You mentioned Ron DeSantis when you were comparing your numbers in New Hampshire," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Today he says he's pushing for legal action against Bud Light's parent company ... DeSantis writes, governor, the company breached legal duties owed to its shareholders when it decided to associate with what he calls 'radical social ideologies.' Do you agree with him?"

"I don't for this reason," said Christie. "Governor DeSantis is showing himself every day — and I think this is why his campaign is falling apart — he's showing himself every day to be a Big Government Republican. I didn't think there were any Big Government Republicans around, but apparently there is. He thinks government is the solution to every problem."

"Let me clue Governor DeSantis in on something," Christie continued. "You know, the Bud Light situation was dealt with by the consumers. They didn't need government to tell them what was right or wrong or good or bad or what they liked or didn't like. They didn't need government action to do it. The American people decided they didn't like Bud Light's advertising campaign on social media, so they stopped buying Bud Light. And that's the way to do this."

"I swear I watch Governor DeSantis sometimes, I really think he's a Big Government liberal," added Christie. "Because I always grew up knowing that liberals were the ones who wanted to get the government in the middle of every argument because they thought government could resolve them better. I put my trust in the American people and their ability to be able to send messages when they want to. And I think Bud Light has gotten a very strong message from the American people, given all the Bud Light I see on shelves in liquor stores at the Jersey Shore."

