‘Doing their bidding’: Biden accuses GOP of lobbying for Big Oil
Joe Biden (AFP)

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed Republicans in the House over their opposition to key elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president asserts will reduce energy costs.

Biden accused the GOP of trying to repeal tax credits for families and incentives for businesses to deploy renewable energy.

Republicans are demanding budget cuts in exchange for an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

“We created tax credits for families to save on energy costs and businesses to deploy clean energy,” Biden tweeted. "Not a single Republican in Congress voted for it. In fact, they want to repeal it."

As for a motive, Biden suggested the House Republicans are doing what they are told by Big Oil.

“Here’s the real truth: Big Oil doesn’t want it, and House Republicans are doing their bidding," he wrote.

The tweet comes just a day after Biden slammed Trump for saying Jan. 6, 2021, was a "beautiful day" despite the insurrection attempt.

