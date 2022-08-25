'He lied to us': CNN legal analyst thrashes Bill Barr over newly released Mueller report memo

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig delivered a scathing assessment of Bill Barr's tenure as attorney general after a newly released memo showed his rationales for not recommending charges against former President Donald Trump for obstructing special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

When asked by Kaitlan Collins to comment on the Barr memo, Honig didn't hold back in calling out the former attorney general for painting a dishonest portrait of the Mueller probe's findings.

"This is a dark chapter in DOJ's history," he said. "I think the tag line is Bill Barr lied to us about Mueller's investigation, Bill Barr lied to a court about those lies and then Merrick Garland appealed to try to bail out Bill Barr and it all collapsed yesterday."

He then broke down why the memo was so scandalous.

"We've now seen this internal memo and what Bill Barr tried to tell a judge was, 'Well, judge, that was a memo with deep legal analysis that I was really studying and relying on when I reached my conclusion that Trump had not committed obstruction of justice,'" he said. "The trial judge said basically nonsense. This is a memo that was completed after the fact, it's essentially a CYA, a cover-your-blank memo that you did to just paper the file after the fact."

In other words, said Honig, the memo showed Barr never had any intention of concluding that Trump obstructed justice and wrote a memo around that conclusion.

Watch the video below or at this link.