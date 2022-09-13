Legal experts demand action after bombshell book details rampant DOJ corruption
Bill Barr (Photo via AFP)

It shouldn't be a surprise that corruption was running rampant throughout the government of Donald Trump. The last six years have been filled with stories about ethics problems by Cabinet officials, political retaliation, self-protection, political promotion and more.

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig addressed Republicans grappling with Trump's scandals, saying, "this is a person that has crossed so many lines: legal, ethical, moral, every line you can imagine, presidential norms be damned. Every single things we can think of."

Another scandal was revealed with the publication of Geoffrey Berman's book, scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Already, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), has announced that they will hold a hearing to investigate the allegations outlined in the book and specifically cited the cases Berman says Attorney General Bill Barr and Donald Trump interfered with.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's spokesperson, Anthony Coley, confirmed receipt of Durbin's letter and declined to comment further. Berman has already stated that he’ll “be happy to cooperate with any congressional inquiry”

Lawyer and commentator Tom Cushing noted that the Senate better move quickly.

RELATED: Exclusive: Michael Cohen says Berman's book confirms his allegations — and demands the former US attorney be prosecuted

Reacting to the news Monday evening, former US Attorney Glenn Kirschner said outright that it was time to prosecute Bill Barr.

"As a former career DOJ prosecutor, Bill Barr’s corruption/weaponization of DOJ to protect Trump and persecute Trump’s critics make me want to f’ing scream!" he wrote. "This abuse by Barr et al. must be addressed."

Ethics czar for George W. Bush, Richard Painter, spoke to the intervention of Trump attempting to stop further investigations into possible secret political spending for hush money payments.

"U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman was fired because his investigations got too close to Trump. A president may NOT remove a federal officer in order to obstruct justice. That's a crime and should be charged as such," Painter wrote.

Civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill wondered if it was the reason that Barr has been playing as if he's a "real lawyer" in Trump's stolen documents scandal.

"Because he knew Berman’s book wld further confirm Barr’s disgraceful conduct as AG?" she asked. "Still, needed to hear this and Berman revelations re: targeted DOJ investigations before now.

SmartNews