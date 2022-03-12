Bill Barr's new book trashed as 'Trump-alumni performance art' in brutal review

Barr has received no small measure of criticism over the past few weeks of his book promotion tour as he both harshly criticized Donald Trump as unfit for office while also saying he couldn't bring himself to vote for a Democrat should the former president be on the ballot in 2024.
With that in mind, the Guardian's Green dug into Barr's "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General" and then wrote it off as "Trump-alumni performance art."
Writing the behind-the-scenes 591-page book "delivers the expected" the columnist pointedly added, "At the same time, Barr lets us know suburbia came to find Trump offensive and insists that in the end, Trump crashed and burned despite Barr’s best efforts. Ultimately, like everyone else the 45th president ceased to find useful, Barr was simply spat out – a reality his memoir does at least acknowledge."
Calling the book both self-serving a "score-settling," Green labeled the former AG as "a culture warrior in a Brooks Brother suit."
"He takes shots at James Comey and Robert Mueller, key figures in the Russia investigation. Of course he does. He also takes aim at Lawrence Walsh, special counsel in Iran-Contra. Barr accuses Walsh, now dead, of torpedoing Bush’s campaign comeback in ’92 by filing election-eve charges against Casper Weinberger, Ronald Reagan’s defense secretary. Barr’s ire is understandable," Green wrote. "But he also offers up a full-throated defense of his own decision to drop government charges against Michael Flynn, despite the Trump ally’s guilty plea to lying to the FBI and, later, demand for martial law. Furthermore, Barr says nary a word in response to the volley of criticism he earned from the federal bench."
Pointing out that conservative judges have been critical of Barr's tenure under Trump, the columnist notes that the attorney blithely omits any mention of them with Green writing that he did find time to attack President Joe Biden instead.
In what is likely a rare agreement with Donald Trump, the reviewer cites the former president's criticism of Barr since the excerpts of the book began making the rounds, with Trump stating, "He [Barr] is groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve," to which Green added a pithy, "So true."
Undoing an emergency change to the way elected political party activists are chosen is proving more difficult than passing the law in the first place.
Lawmakers last week approved legislation intended to standardize the number of signatures that congressional and legislative candidates need to get their names on the ballot. The process was thrown into disarray and confusion by a combination of changes to election laws in recent years, the redistricting process and delays in the 2020 Census. The legislation was introduced and unanimously approved in less than a day so it would be in place on Monday, when candidates can legally begin submitting their nomination petitions to qualify for the ballot.
The bill also included another provision, misunderstood or unread by many legislators, that makes drastic changes to the process for selecting party officials known as precinct committeemen.
Precinct committeemen are voting members of a political party’s legislative district organization. They select the district’s chair and other leadership positions, select members of their party’s state committee, and if legislators from their district and their party vacate their seats, the precinct committeemen select a list of candidates to fill the vacancy. PCs, as they’re known, are elected in primary elections, and form the activist base of Arizona’s political parties.
Many political activists, largely on the Republican side, went into a rage over the weekend when they realized that a provision of House Bill 2839 eliminated PC elections in 2022. Instead, those positions will be appointed by county political party organizations, with the county boards of supervisors signing off to make it official. Many interpreted the bill as also eliminating many PC positions. State law ensures that each precinct gets at least one PC, but also an additional PC for every 125 voters a political party has in a precinct. Lawmakers now read the bill as eliminating those additional PC positions.
House Majority Leader Ben Toma said those two provisions were unintentional drafting errors. The purpose of that section of the bill was to ensure that new precincts that are being redrawn because of the redistricting process get at least one PC.
Because state law prohibits precincts from covering more than one congressional or legislative district, counties have to redraw some of those precinct boundaries. Some of those new precincts have no PCs in them. In fact, some have no people at all. So, to guarantee that they have at least one PC for those precincts, Toma said the bill was intended to create an appointment process for them while retaining the other parts of the election process.
“The intent was never to mess with the current process for all the precincts that already exist,” said Toma, a Republican from Peoria.
GOP party officials, activists and others agitated throughout the weekend, hounding lawmakers over the issue. Though both major parties have PCs, the issue is more central to Republican grassroots activity than to Democrats.
“Members are just being hammered by their PCs right now, many of whom believe that there is some kind of conspiracy to disenfranchise them by canceling the election and appointing them. Many of them are also worried that this gives the parties and their respective (board of supervisors) too much power. If you’ve looked at Twitter today you know what I’m talking about,” Megan Kintner, a lobbyist for the Arizona Association of Counties, told county election officials in an email on Sunday.
By early Monday afternoon, a new proposal to eliminate that part of HB2839 had been introduced in the House of Representatives. And Senate President Karen Fann said the Senate Government Committee will hear a bill to fix the problem on Tuesday, with final passage hopefully coming in the chamber on Wednesday.
However, Democrats could throw a wrench in the plans.
Most legislation doesn’t go into effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends. Legislators can implement new laws immediately, but that can only be done with an emergency clause, which requires a two-thirds supermajority in each chamber. That means at least four Democrats in the Senate and nine in the House must support the plan, presuming it has unanimous Republican backing.
That Democratic support isn’t guaranteed. All three Democrats in the House Rules Committee on Monday voted against permitting the bill to be introduced after the deadline for new legislation. House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Phoenix, said the Republicans can pass whatever they want with a simple majority, but he wouldn’t commit to supporting the plan.
"With regards to whether or not they'll receive an emergency clause to kick this in … I would be interested to hear a compelling case they could make to myself and my caucus why we should do that," Bolding told the Arizona Mirror.
Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, seemed a bit more receptive. He said Democrats are vetting the bill and are currently neutral on it. He also noted that there are varying interpretations of the PC provisions of HB2839, and that Republicans’ reading of the bill now is completely different than it was last week. Espinoza was one of the three Democrats to vote against allowing the new bill to be introduced in the House Rules Committee.
But Espinoza seemed open to restoring PC elections in 2022.
“I think that’s a great way to go. At the end of the day, our people are our voices, so whatever our people want is what we’ll do. We serve the people, our people of our great state,” he said.
The disputed language in Section 4 of the bill, or at least the suggestions that legislative staff used to draft the bill, came from election officials in several counties. And whether its intent was to eliminate PC elections depends on who you ask.
Because some counties won’t finish drawing their new precincts until later this month, some PC candidates wouldn’t be able to collect or submit their signatures until late in the filing period, which began Monday. To eliminate what some viewed as the unfairness of that, the positions would all be appointed this year instead.
Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson, who chairs the Election Officials of Arizona’s legislative committee, said she identified the problem and coordinated with other counties on the proposed legislation, which they had the Arizona Association of Counties convey to Senate staff.
“Where maintaining the existing election process for PCs would have been detrimental to the parties and their candidates for PC offices is that counties would have provided a new list of number of PC offices per election precinct, including new election precincts, and signature requirements halfway through the candidate filing period,” the statement read. “Counties believed this was unfair to the parties and candidates and we sought a solution to ensure communities in new election precincts would have accurate party representation.”
Despite the furor over provision, most precinct committeemen elections are uncontested, in which case they don’t even appear on the ballot. In Maricopa County in 2020, fewer than 50 of about 2,200 possible precinct committeeman elections were canceled because they were fewer candidates than PC slots, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Donald Trump is leaving Mar-a-Lago on Saturday to appear at an evening rally in Florence, South Carolina and he will be wading into a state where Republicans are at war with each other over the former president's influence on candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the November midterms.
According to a report from Politico's Playbook, one former high-ranking White House official from South Carolina who served under Trump is sniping at his old boss for interfering in the state's politics and that has launched a war of words and accusations.
As Playbook notes, a "plethora" of Republicans will be sharing the stage with Trump with the notable exceptions of former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney -- who represented South Carolina in the House for three terms -- and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) who was appointed as U.N. ambassador by Trump.
According to Politico's Alex Isenstadt: they were not invited.
Calling it "Palmetto state intrigue," the report states there is "a divide in state GOP political circles that’s been magnified by Trump’s visit."
Noting the shunning of Haley and Mulvaney, Politico is reporting, "Their absences are rich with intrigue — because of both their tense personal relationships with Trump and the fact they’re on opposite sides of him in a knockdown House primary unfolding in the state."
At the center of the fight is Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has been critical of Trump, which has not only drawn his ire but also led him to endorse challenger Katie Arrington.
Noting that Trump is expected to launch a full-throated attack on Mace, who criticized him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot which led to the former president calling her "absolutely horrendous," Mulvaney urged Trump to butt out.
"Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman who served more than a year as White House acting chief of staff, said in a text message he believes Trump 'simply got bad advice in this race," Politico is reporting with Mulvaney elaborating, "If there is one thing the party — and the president — should have learned in the last decade it is that bad candidates lose. I can only wonder if he got advice from anyone who actually follows S.C. politics. I know he didn’t ask me, or Nikki.”
That, in turn, led Ed McMullen -- Trump's former ambassador to Switzerland and a co-host of the rally -- to shoot back, "President Trump’s approval ratings are higher today than any political leader in the history of South Carolina because true conservatives know him and trust him while the professional politicians get it wrong every time.”
The report adds, "Haley and Mulvaney’s relationships with Trump soured after the Jan. 6 riot. Mulvaney quit the administration the day after. Haley whacked Trump following the siege, but has since lavished praise on him, including during a closed-door speech before an RNC donor retreat last week."
According to a report from the Associated Press, taxpayers are on the hook for $2 million a month that is going to provide round-the-clock security for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his close aides.
The report notes that extra security measures are being taken for the former Donald Trump cabinet member due to "serious and credible” threats to him and former envoy Brian Hook from Iran.
According to the report, "The [State] Department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked 'sensitive but unclassified,' was obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday."
AP adds, "Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify. The threats have persisted even as President Joe Biden's administration has been engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran over a U.S. return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal."
The report goes on to note that select members of the former administration are normally provided 180 days of security upon stepping down and may be eligible for extensions depending on the circumstances.