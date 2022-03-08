REVEALED: Bill Barr can't stand Rudy Giuliani -- and blames him for Trump's impeachment

Bill Barr's new book, One Damn Thing After Another, was released Tuesday and if there's one consistency, it's that he doesn't have many nice things to say about Rudy Giuliani.
Barr recalls the Ukraine scandal and how annoyed he was that former President Donald Trump had made it sound like Barr was lumped in along with his attorneys, like Giuliani. That disgust continues during the arrival ceremony for the Australian delegation.
"As my chief of staff and I stood on the South Lawn with other senior administration officials, Rudy Giuliani suddenly appeared out of the crowd," Barr writes. "Catching my eye, he walked directly toward me. I was reluctant to speak with him or be seen together, but I had nowhere to go. I shook his outstretched hand. 'Good morning, Mr. Mayor, it’s good to see you,' I lied. Scores of cell phones popped up over the crowd to take photos of us shaking hands. Terrific, I thought to myself."
At one point, Barr seems to blame Giuliani for what ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment. Calling the Ukraine bribery scandal an "effort" by Giuliani and Trump, he acknowledges it was "harebrained" trying to push back on the Russia probe by crafting a fake scandal for Joe Biden.
"At the time, I was not aware of the extent to which Giuliani and others had been actively pressing the Ukrainians to launch investigations," he writes later in the book.
"President Trump’s impeachment was a self-inflicted wound. Much of the blame for getting the President impeached, in my view, must be laid at the feet of Rudy Giuliani," the book goes on. "The idea that the President’s allies could debunk the collusion narrative by digging up evidence hidden in Ukraine—or that they could get the media to report on the Biden family’s shameless behavior there—was a fantasy. The idea that goading the Ukrainians into investigating Hunter Biden would help the President’s reelection bid was idiotic beyond belief. The whole scheme was bound to backfire. And Giuliani’s public grandstanding, and the unsavory figures he got involved with, ended up seriously undermining his credibility—not to mention tainting the President."
He then scapegoats the president's behavior and blames Giuliani for getting Trump impeached "not once, but twice."
When he finally spoke out against Giuliani to the president, Trump gave him the impression that the drummed-up Biden-Ukraine non-scandal was a "trap." Barr says that Trump seemed to indicate Giuliani would be pulled back, but that isn't what happened.
