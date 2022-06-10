Jan. 6 hearing plays Bill Barr tape calling Trump’s election delusions ‘BS’

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr describing Donald Trump's election fraud lies as "bullsh*t" during Thursday's prime-time hearing.

"Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the select committee's chair, said during his opening remarks.

"The American people voted him out of office. It was not because of a rigged system. It was not because of voter fraud," he said. "Don't believe me? Hear what his former attorney general had to say about it."

Thompson warned the audience that the clip of Barr contained "strong language."

"I had three discussions with the president that I can recall," Barr said.

"One was on Nov. 23rd, one was on Dec. 1 and one on Dec. 14 and I've been through the give and take of those discussions and in that context I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff which I told the president was bullshit and I didn't want to be a part of it and that's one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did," he said.

Watch below or at this link.





