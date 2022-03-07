Bill Barr's NBC interview destroyed in the ratings — and did worse than 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr was faced with a flood of criticism from his appearance on NBC News Sunday -- but the ratings show that most Americans simply turned the channel.

Deadline revealed that the interview with Barr was among the least rated shows in the primetime time slot.

"NBC had a quiet showing, starting the night with America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.3, 2.02M), which was slightly up in viewers," said the report. "Following AGT was 'The Courtship', NBC’s Pride & Prejudice-inspired dating competition series. The Courtship debuted quietly with a 0.2 demo rating and failed to crack 1 million viewers. Things pick up slightly for NBC with the exclusive interview with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr (0.2, 2.21M), then ticked down again with the season 2 premiere of Transplant (0.1, 1.26M) in the 10 p.m. hour."

CBS's show S.W.A.T. beat Barr, as the long-running Fox cartoon The Simpsons, and so did Family Guy and one of the NCIS spinoffs. Even the long-running "America's Funniest Home Videos" scored twice as many viewers as Barr's interview.

Ratings-obsessed Trump will likely enjoy Barr's low ratings.

Read the full report.