'Barr belongs in prison': Critics of former AG furious over new behind the scenes Trump revelations

Reacting to a series of interviews former Attorney General William Barr gave with the Atlantic's Jonathan Karl, critics of Donald Trump's former AG lashed out at Barr for keeping his true thoughts about Trump's election fraud claims to himself that ended up leading to the Jan 6th insurrection at the Capitol.
According to the report, Barr believed Trump's claims of a stolen election were "bullshit," and resisted pleas from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to intercede with the ex-president and force him to tone down his inflammatory rhetoric.
While Barr did tell the Associated Press that "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," in early December, his critics felt he should have done more before the Capitol plunged into chaos on Jan 6th.
For that Barr was labeled a "coward" among other things on Twitter
