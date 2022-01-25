Bill Barr's relationship with Trump is 'nonexistent' and he has no loyalty to his former boss: NYT's Haberman

On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discussed the new reports that former Attorney General William Barr has been cooperating with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Maggie, is there any reason to think that Barr has any loyalty to the former president?" asked Cooper. "I mean, do they have a relationship now?"

"They don't have a relationship now. They haven't had a relationship in quite some time," said Haberman. "I think that, you know, there are things that the former president accomplished that I think that the former attorney general, you know, supported and certainly was against, as Jonathan said. He was not in favor of the Mueller investigation. That's part of why the former president brought him in, to end that moment in time. There were things they agreed on. There were a number of things they didn't agree on over time. That began, you know, frankly, long before Election Day. Their relationship is nonexistent now."

"Barr has been, you know, very, very, you know, clear on where he stands on Trump in that statement, in his interview with Jonathan," Haberman continued. "That's not something, as we know, that the former president takes well to. It's not as if the former president has been willing to assimilate to criticism better since he left office. So I don't think that factors into his decision at all."

