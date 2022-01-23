Former AG Bill Barr has been working with the House riot committee: Rep Bennie Thompson

Appearing on "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was asked by host Margaret Brennan if his committee was going to speak with former Attorney General Bill Barr about a proposed plan from Donald Trump's administration to seize voting machines in swing states with the help of the military.
According to Thompson, the former AG has already been helping with the investigation.
"We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals," Thompson admitted. "We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false. So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know. We've never had that before."
