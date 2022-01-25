'Nothing personal, pal': Peter Doocy says Biden called to clear the air with him after calling him a 'stupid SOB'
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy (Photo: Screen capture)

President Joe Biden on Monday called Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" after he asked the president whether he believed inflation would be a political liability for him.

Doocy then revealed to host Sean Hannity that Biden actually called him up to apologize for profanely chewing him out.

"He said, 'It's nothing personal, pal,'" Doocy said. "And we went back and forth and we talked about, just kind of, moving forward. And I made sure to tell him that I'm always going to try to ask something different from what everybody else is asking. And he said, 'You've got to!'"

The controversy started on Monday afternoon when Doocy asked Biden if he believed inflation would hurt him in the upcoming midterm elections.

Biden sarcastically replied, "That's a great asset, more inflation," and then added, "what a stupid son of a b*tch."

Doocy so far has taken the spat in stride, however, and earlier on Monday laughed about it with other Fox News employees.

