HBO's Bill Maher discusses Joe Biden replacing Kamala Harris on 2024 ticket
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden / Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

The panel on HBO's Real Time on Friday discussed the possibility that President Joe Biden might replace Vice President Kamala Harris on Democrats' 2024 ticket.

Host Bill Maher was joined by conservative writer Caitlin Flanagan and liberal podcaster Van Jones. Despite polls showing Democratic Party voters would like to see a nominee other than Biden, the panel thought it very unlikely that he would not run for re-election.

"What I could see is replacing the vice president," Maher said.

"She's just not very popular, anywhere," Maher said. "And it didn't seem to work out."

"I don't know, that's been done before on a ticket," he noted.

Later in the segment, Maher said, "I just think she's a bad politician."

"But I could see them doing that, because a lot of the problem with Biden being old is, oh, if he dies, then, you know, you're going to get this person," Maher said.

Watch below or at this link:

SmartNews Video