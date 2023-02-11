Watch: Maher slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for treating Biden's SOTU 'like a bachelorette party'
Bill Maher (Photo: RealTime/Twitter)

Comedian Bill Maher had a treasure trove of material handed to him this week from the heckling of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans.

He put it to good use in his monologue on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Republicans. You know, Biden’s trying to make a speech,” Maher told his audience. “They act like it’s a bachelorette party at a comedy club. Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming and shouting and yelling and heckling and booing! It’s the f---ing State of the Union, not the Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Maher also was unimpressed with MTG’s wardrobe selection:

“Did you see Marjorie Taylor Greene? She. She wore a fur collar. She said to send a message. What’s the message? I’m a pimp? She wore a white dress, white coat, white fur collar. Picked out at her favorite department store. Dullards. It’s from the Ku Klux Klan’s new Kouture line.”

Maher defended Democratic strategist and pundit James Carville for calling out the Republicans’ “white trash” behavior. Carville’s words had sent hypocritical right-wing media outlets like Fox News into orbit. The irony of conservative media now calling for political correctness wasn’t lost on Maher:

“And today, James Carville, Democrat James C–, he gets in trouble because he said it was white trash on display. So the people who are always about you’re snowflakes, got a little snowflakey about it. And they were like, Oh, that’s not fair. You don’t use that. Yes, that’s very insensitive. We don’t use the term white trash anymore. We call them poorly-tattooed Americans.”

Maher delighted in the capturing on camera of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, giving Rep. George Santos a piece of his mind.

“Do you see that, Mitt? Mitt Romney said to George Santos, you’re an ass. Which is kind of like Mormon for eat s---, motherf-----.”

And Maher couldn’t end his monologue without the obligatory Santos joke. “Santos said, 'It’s not the first time I’ve been told to shut up, especially by people from privileged backgrounds.'" Oh, fight the power, Brenda. Santos said this is the whole reason he started Black Lives Matter.”

Watch the monologue below or at this link.

Monologue: White Trash on Display | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video