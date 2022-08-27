'He can't get past this one': Rob Reiner cuts to the chase and says Trump 'broke the law'

"To go into a former president's home, there better be a dead body in there or a smoking gun or something," Mulvaney argued.



Sciutto said, "that was the former president's acting chief of staff a few days ago, seemingly preparing to move the goal posts."

"Today in a tweet he seemed to, quoting him now, 'it appears this raid was, in fact, just about documents. As even some on the left have opined: that is simply outrageous.'"

For analysis, Sciutto interviewed former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"These are damning facts," Griffin said. "So the quick sort of reactive response from my fellow Republicans, to say this is no big deal — Mick Mulvaney is a friend, but he is wrong on this one, I'm just going to be blunt."



"This is an extremely serious, serious thing that we're facing," she added.



Griffin wasn't the only one criticizing Mulvaney's comments.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tweeted, "Honestly Mick you were one of the smartest guys I served with, but this is the dumbest sh*t I have heard to date."

"Seriously?" asked attorney Mark Zaid. "Seized records reflect classification markings of some of the most sensitive type of records created by USG, including possibly placing lives at stake. I have had clients prosecuted under [Espionage Act ]for a heck of a lot less.

David Knowles said, "seriously, CBS News?"

Writer Carter Gaddis also focused on CBS News employing Mulvaney.

"Fire this numbskull," he suggested. "You never should've hired him."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene tells President Joe Biden to 'Go to hell' after being publicly mocked by White House

Watch below or at this link.