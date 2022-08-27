'He can't get past this one': Rob Reiner cuts to the chase and says Trump 'broke the law'
Legendary actor, director, and political activist Rob Reiner predicted Donald Trump will be indicted during a Friday night appearance on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher.

"You just have to understand this," Reiner told the host and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

"Prima facia, on its face, the man broke the law," Reiner said.

"You can't take documents from the White House to your personal house," he explained.

"That's breaking the law," Reiner noted. "So we know he broke the law, the question is how badly did he break the law."

"He's going to get indicted for this," Reiner predicted. "There's no question about it."

Watch below or at this link.


