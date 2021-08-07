WATCH: Bill Maher reveals the six reasons Republicans in Congress 'sell out' America

"Real Time" host Bill Maher explained the six reasons he has identified as motivating congressional Republicans to "sell out" America.

During Friday night's show, with guests Malcolm Nance and Ben Shapiro, Maher blasted Republicans during his "new rules" segment.

"Sticking with the lie than an impeccably run election was really stolen? What makes them do that? What is so great that it could make you — the big patriot with the flag lapel on your lapel — sell out your country on its most fundamental principle?" he asked.

"And the answer is: the title, the office, the staff, the good table, all that attention, and being the big cheese around the office. Congressman is literally the only job in the world you can get with so much prestige and so many perks while being a complete doofus with absolutely no skills, knowledge, or qualifications," Maher said.

In the segment, the comedian joked about Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

