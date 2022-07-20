blake masters
Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Blake Masters, the Nazi-endorsed Arizona candidate for United States Senate, is already questioning the results of November's midterm elections.

CNN reports that the first-time candidate is escalating doubts about the state's election system ahead of his own Aug. 2 primary face-off against businessman Jim Lamon, Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich and retired Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire. The winner will challenge Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November

"Whatever their cheating capacity is, I'm pretty sure they pulled out all the stops," Masters said during a recent campaign event, "and the question is, will that happen again?"

The Arizona Republican said his own father urged him not to run, saying that even if he won by 30,00 votes, "they'll find 40,000 for Mark Kelly."

"I think there's always cheating, probably, in every election," Masters said. "The question is what's the cheating capacity."

Trump also raised doubts about the election, he said.

"I remember when President Trump called to endorse me he said, 'Blake, you're great, you're going to be a star, you're going to win, you're going to beat Mark Kelly -- if you can get a fair election,'" Masters said.

A spokeswoman for Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who's running for governor, said Masters' claims were "completely unfounded" and "meant to create chaos," and although many of the state's GOP voters agree with Trump's fraud lies, election experts doubt they will resonate with voters in November.

"A vast majority of the unaffiliated and independent voters do not believe that there is significant fraud that impacted the outcome of the election," said Phoenix-based pollster Paul Bentz. "Masters, and others who go down this election fraud route, will struggle to obtain support from those audiences in the general election. It's not a winning general election strategy."

