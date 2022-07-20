'Tinfoil hat crazy': CNN's Toobin astonished by Trump's latest phone call to Wisconsin GOP leader
Former President Donald Trump called Wisconsin GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just this month and urged him to decertify the results of the 2020 election, despite the fact that the state legislature does not have the power to overturn an election that happened nearly two years ago.

Reacting to this news, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed astonishment that the twice-impeached former president is still trying to get reinstated in the White House despite definitively losing to President Joe Biden in November 2020.

"If someone had come up to you on the street and someone said, in July of 2022, that they were trying to overturn the election held almost two years ago, you would say this is like a tinfoil hat crazy person," he said. "The idea that the... former president thinks this could be overturned is so bizarre."

Toobin went on to speculate about how this revelation could impact some of the criminal probes into Trump's efforts to illegally stay in power.

"I don't know if it counts for criminal intent," he said. "It's almost hard to wrap your mind around... but it just shows that the former president is obsessed with this issue and is not letting it go, and if they are still looking for criminal intent, that is potentially more evidence."

