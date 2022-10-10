Blake Masters tells Arizona crowd they were all better off in the middle of the COVID lockdown

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters spoke at a MAGA rally in Mesa on Sunday, and in his haste to promote how great life was under former President Donald Trump he asked the rally if they were better off two years ago.

Two years ago was just after the most terrifying summer in recent history where offices were closed, unemployment was soaring, Americans were terrified that they were going to be removed from their homes for the inability to pay their rent or mortgages, family members were dying or on ventilators in hospitals, and the stock market was trying to climb back up, but crashed again in October, with investors losing $1.7 trillion.

The reason the market crashed for the second time in a year, is that the Republican-led Senate refused to pass COVID-19 relief funding.

"And now the focus once again is on COVID-19, and investors are just selling ahead of a weekend," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Ironically, the major selloff was happening among tech stocks, something Thiel Capital, Masters' employer, would have noticed.

"[A]t the risk of stating the obvious, the changing dynamics of coronavirus outbreaks in the US and elsewhere are still by far the most important factor setting the tone in financial markets," CBS News cited a note to investors from Oliver Jones, senior markets economist at Capital Economics. "That much has been illustrated again by the sharp falls in equity markets this week, which seemed to be connected mainly to worries about renewed rises in virus cases in the U.S. and particularly in Europe."

Masters also suggested perhaps things were better off three years ago too, or "two or three years ago." Sadly, just four months after that "three years ago," the world fell apart.

See Masters' comments in the video below or at the link here:





