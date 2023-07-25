MAGA lawmaker praises government shutdowns: 'Most of what we do up here is bad!'

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) on Tuesday sang the praises of shutting down the federal government in order to achieve right-wing policy goals.

After being asked about whether policies being advocated by Good and his fellow Republicans would shut down the government, the Virginia congressman defiantly said that a government shut down was nothing to fear.

"We should not fear a government shutdown!" he declared. "Most of what we do up here is bad, anyway!"

Good then claimed that essential operations for the government would continue during a shutdown and that most Americans wouldn't even notice the difference.

He then put the onus on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to stand with the House Freedom Caucus and force Americans to accept their demands in exchange for keeping the government open.

"Our speaker has an opportunity to be a historical speaker that stared down the Democrats, that stared down the president and said no!" he said. "We are going to do what the people elected us to do. We are going to pass a good bill out of the House and force the Senate to accept it. What would happen if Republicans stared down the Democrats and refused to cave?"

In fact, government shutdowns have consistently failed because of their political unpopularity, which is why those who were responsible for such shutdowns -- including former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner, as well as former President Donald Trump -- eventually caved to pressure to keep things open.

