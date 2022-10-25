Woodward interviews reveal Trump's brain is a 'hot diaper mess': reporter
Gage Skidmore.

Journalist Bob Woodward is releasing hours worth of interviews with Donald Trump and Politico's Jack Shafer argues that they show interviewing the former president is an exercise in futility.

Shafer begins by noting Woodward's well earned reputation as a meticulous interviewer, although he says those skills may be wasted on a subject like Trump, who simply does not engage with contrary facts presented to him.

"The interview is a hot diaper mess that mainly illustrates Trump’s narcissism and willful ignorance," Shafer writes. "He doesn’t really know anything, which is forgivable. But he also doesn’t want to know anything, which isn’t."

The journalist then goes through multiple excerpts of Woodward's interview with Trump, including sections about his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his attempts to shake down the Ukrainian government for dirt on Joe Biden, and his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

In each case, notes Shafer, Trump will not give straight answers to simple questions and will instead turn the question into an opportunity to boast of his personal greatness.

"Trump interviews have been and will always be futile exercises in attempting to nail a blob of mercury because that’s the way he flows," he concludes. "If Doorstop Bob Woodward can’t wring a coherent interrogation out of somebody after 20 interviews of 600 questions, nobody can.

