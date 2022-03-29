Bob Woodward: Unlikely that 'telephone addict' Trump didn’t call anyone for 7 hours during Jan. 6 riot

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Bob Woodward explained that former President Donald Trump "is a telephone addict," and any idea that he didn't speak to anyone for seven hours is "unlikely."
Paperwork revealed by Woodward and Robert Costa in the Washington Post showed more than 7 hours and 30 minutes in which Trump's phone calls were not logged. It's prompting questions about whether Trump or his allies were using burner phones or other cell phones to keep any communication off the record.
"What's so important what the Jan. 6 committee is doing is very aggressive effort to talk to everyone, get every piece of paper, chase it down like a reporter who has time," Woodward explained. "And I got to know from very well during the 2020 campaign when he would -- I was talking to him and we did 17 interviews, he would call any time. And he is a telephone addict, and the idea that nothing happened in the afternoon on the phone Jan. 6 is as unlikely as the sun not rising, quite frankly."
Host John King cited reports from others explaining that Trump frequently would use other people's phones or randomly ask for someone to hand him a cell phone.
"Yes, but they'll figure it out or they'll get parts of it," said Woodward about the committee. "And it is -- I remember talking to Trump one afternoon. I called him. I had some questions. This is in 2020 before the election. And he said, 'Oh, I can't talk. I have 20 generals waiting downstairs.' And then he talked for 25 minutes. You almost couldn't get him off the phone, and it would appear any time. So, to have seven hours and 37 minutes' void, where, in the morning, he's talking to ten people, in the evening he's talking to 12 people and then there are calls that we don't know about that didn't go through?"
Legal analysts have warned that intentionally hiding calls using other phones could show a "consciousness of guilt."
See the interview below:
Woodward on Trump's phone calls www.youtube.com