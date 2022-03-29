Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted Tuesday in response to the bombshell Washington Post report that so-called "burner phones" may have been used to communicate with the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. According to Cohen's tweet, someone did purchase the burner phones and they are about to tell Congress about it.

Raw Story spoke to Cohen, who said that he has been in contact with the person who will testify to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and what led up to it in the coming weeks. That person will reveal, according to Cohen, that they were given $400 in cash and instructed to purchase the burner phones.

Those phones were then "delivered to two individuals who were engaged in conversations with Mark Meadows and others in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 coup," said Cohen.

Cohen added that the individual who instructed the person to purchase the phones asked for a receipt. However, as any person who shops at CVS knows, a shopper may enter their phone number to earn CVS rewards. Even if one pays cash, the purchase may be recorded in their system.

The committee is now obtaining the receipts for the burner phone, according to Cohen.