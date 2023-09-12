Bob Woodward moves to have Trump's $50 million lawsuit kicked out of court
Journalist and author Bob Woodward is trying to halt Donald Trump's nearly $50 million lawsuit that claims the writer needed to get the former president's permission before p tapes of interviews for Woodward's audio-book version of his 2020 publication "Rage," Reuters reported.

Woodward is citing Trump's demand for royalties from the interview, saying that no president has ever made such a request.

"This long tradition of candid reporting depends on an axiomatic principle--reflected in copyright law's prohibition on private ownership of government works--that the words a sitting President speaks about the discharge of his office belong to the People," the motion said.

Woodward's legal team said the interviews were "classic news reporting" that advanced "the need to convey information to the public accurately," and are protected by fair use laws.

As Reuters points out, Woodward interviewed Trump 19 times between Dec. 2019 and Aug. 2020, many of which were used to write the book.

Read the full report over at Reuters.

