Ohio legislators call for GOP to do something about lawmaker after second arrest this summer

Ohio lawmakers are again calling for Republican state Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) to be removed from his leadership position following his second arrest this summer.

The GOP legislator was charged with domestic violence, assault and violation of a protection order by calling his wife or brother, who both filed no-contact orders against him after an incident involving both of them in July which led to his indictment on charges of domestic violence and assault, reported WEWS-TV.

Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputies arrested Young on Sunday on an arrest warrant filed the previous day in Summit County, and authorities said they found him in an emotional state at his Magnolia home.

Young was arrested and charged last month with two misdemeanors for allegedly attacking his wife and then allegedly assaulting his brother after his wife fled to his home, and a friend of his wife told investigators at that time that the legislator had also struck her.

“I was fearful for her 'cause I know he's abused her a lot over the years,” the friend said.

Young blamed his actions on stress and said they were "inappropriate and out of character," but not criminal, and added that he had taken steps to seek counseling -- but he has refused to resign.

He was arraigned in a virtual hearing and will be released on a personal bond as long as he is monitored by GPS, but a pair of Summit County Democrats urged GOP leadership to sanction Young and remove him from as a committee chair.

“Though we respect Rep. Bob Young’s family and their privacy during this difficult time, Rep. Young’s alleged pattern of continued behavior directly conflicts with the values we uphold as elected officials and Ohioans,” said state Reps. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) and Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson). “We have a responsibility to represent our constituents and our state with just and moral behavior. Rep. Young has unfortunately failed to live up to that responsibility. Therefore, we urge House Speaker Jason Stephens to sanction Rep. Young and remove him from his leadership position as chair of the House Pensions Committee.”