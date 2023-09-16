'I'm truly sorry': Lauren Boebert backtracks on vaping before Beetlejuice boot

After she was ejected from a theater in Denver during the performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical, the office of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) initially denied that she had been vaping during the performance, claiming that she was simply surrounded by smoke from fog machines.

However, according to The Daily Beast, now that incontrovertible video evidence has emerged of her vaping, the far-right congresswoman has admitted to it — and apologized.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical,” Boebert said in a statement. “It’s clear now that was not accurate.”

The security camera footage showed Boebert not just vaping in front of a pregnant woman and rebuffing her request to stop, but singing and dancing disruptively in her seat. She can be seen flipping the usher off as she is led down the hall out of the venue.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” Boebert continued, blaming her behavior on her “public and difficult divorce” and adding, “We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.”

All of this comes as reports indicate that Boebert's advisers are begging her to dial back her "nonstop combativeness" as she only won re-election last year by 600 votes and faces a tough battle next year.