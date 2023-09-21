Drag queen from Boebert's date's bar says congresswoman lied about relationship

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert lied when she said she was on a first date with the man seen behaving badly with her in security video from a Denver performance of Beetlejuice, Newsweek reported.

Quinn Gallagher is a co-owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen. According to a drag queen who has performed at the bar, Boebert has been seeing him for some time.

"First date and someone is touching your b--bies like that?" Kendra Matic said in an interview with TMZ. "I know that they were dating for a while. For months."

"I don't like this girl," she said of Boebert. "I don't understand why she has that hate speech all the time. We don't do anything wrong. I don't harm anyone. Who cares what I do in my bed or if I'm gay or not? I don't know why people care so much about what you do in your bed. At least I do that in my bed and not in a theater."

The video shows Boebert blowing vape smoke onto theater attendees who were sitting in front of her. The pair can then be seen engaged in inappropriate touching before being thrown out by security.