Watch: Lauren Boebert video shows her vaping before 'Beetlejuice' boot
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Shutterstock.com)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) recently denied being kicked out of a Beetlejuice performance at Denver's Buell Theater for refusing to quit vaping near a pregnant woman. A new video appears to show that's exactly what happened.

It was reported on Tuesday that Boebert had been ejected from a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical in downtown Denver after causing a disturbance. Later, a report suggested Boebert was asked to leave after she failed to stop vaping near a woman who was pregnant who had been asking for the lawmaker to stop.

Boebert's office reportedly denied that allegation.

Now, video of the interaction has been released by 9NEWS Denver reporters. It appears to corroborate allegations against the lawmaker.

Watch the video below or click here.

