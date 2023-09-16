Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice companion owns pro-LGBT bar that hosted a drag show: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is getting some heat after video footage showed her in close contact with a male companion at a Beetlejuice musical from which she was booted after allegedly vaping in front of a pregnant woman. That companion is reportedly the owner of a pro-LGBT bar that has hosted a drag show.

Boebert has already been skewered by fellow Republicans for not living up to her "family values" promises, and there have been questions about what was in the vape she ultimately admitted smoking.

Now, there are new details being reported about who she was with.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The bar owned by Boebert’s "apparent new beau has staged at least one drag show, according to a review of social media posts," the New York Post reported Saturday.



"In January, the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, which is co-owned by Quinn Gallagher, staged 'a winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show,' an invitation for the event reveals."

The news report continues:

"In January 2020, Aspen Gay Ski Week hosted 'an evening of cocktails, appetizers, and laughs' at Hooch, according to a Facebook post at the time. Gallagher, a Democrat, was caught on video getting frisky with Boebert, apparently grabbing her breast while she appeared to rub his crotch as the pair took in a performance of 'Beetlejuice' and the Buell Theater in Colorado. The two have reportedly been dating under the radar for months."

The report also notes that Boebert "has staked herself as one of the most anti-LGBT members of Congress and a tough critics of children being exposed to drag entertainment."

You can read the full report here.