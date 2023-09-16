'What was in that vape?' Bush ethics czar asks if Lauren Boebert lied on gun forms

Rep. Lauren Boebert could have had cannabis in her vape when she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical, which might make her guilty of the same law Hunter Biden is being charged with, Richard Painter, the former ethics czar for George W. Bush, said Saturday.

Boebert was kicked out of the musical on Tuesday, with initial reports suggesting she had "made a scene." Boebert claimed she was merely enjoying the musical, and was therefore loud. Later reports suggested Boebert had been vaping near a pregnant woman and, after initially denying those claims, she apologized after video surfaced proving her wrong.

Painter, who recently warned Donald Trump about jury tampering in the D.C. elections case, chimed in Saturday.

In an initial post on the topic, Painter questioned what Boebert writes on her forms for gun ownership.

"So, what did [Boebert] say on the forms she signed to buy her guns? What did she say about drug use? She only does vapes? Only in movie theaters?" Painter asked. "Now that [the Justice Department] is running fact checks on gun buyers, we can find out."

Painter then added, "According the the 'rule in Hunter's case' if she owns a gun (she owns many) [the Justice Department] gets to know what's in that vape. Let's turn it over [Boebert]."

In a subsequent posting Saturday, Painter wrote, "Hey [Boebert], even if you weren't a Member of Congress you'd have to be pretty high to let a man paw all over you in a public space. What was in that vape?"