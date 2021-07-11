'Garbage politicians' Boebert and Taylor Greene slammed by GOP colleague for trying to 'get Americans killed'

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) launched a furious attack on Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccinations and bluntly stated they are going to get "somebody killed."

Asked about the latest Republican talking point, criticizing the Biden administration's plan to send people door-to-door promoting getting vaccinated, the Illinois Republican became incensed.

"It's absolute insanity," Kinzinger exclaimed. "What President Biden said, and maybe he could have said it slightly different was, we're willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine. At no point was anybody saying they're going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm despite your protest."

"This is outrage politics that is being played by my party and it's going to get Americans killed," he continued. "We are on a -- our party has been hijacked. We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter, 'yeah, I'm getting all these retweets and everybody knows me, I'm famous,' but this plane is going to crash into the crowd."

"If you're a Republican voter, do not listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene," he begged. "The vaccine is safe, COVID is real, get vaccinated. Because if you are going to listen to the outrage, by the way, in March, she's [Taylor Greene] was bragging about Donald Trump creating the vaccine and now she's saying basically the vaccine is going to kill you."

"I call on Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up, say get vaccinated, and to call out these garbage politicians -- these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain," he concluded.

