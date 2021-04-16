Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene face furious backlash for voting against lifesaving bone marrow registry

Controversial GOP House members Lauren Boebert (CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) were buried in criticism on Thursday night after they chose to vote against an important lifesaving bill that would create a registry for bone marrow donors.

According to CNN's Manu, "Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases" before adding, "The bill passed 415-2"



