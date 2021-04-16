Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene face furious backlash for voting against lifesaving bone marrow registry

Screenshots
Controversial GOP House members Lauren Boebert (CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) were buried in criticism on Thursday night after they chose to vote against an important lifesaving bill that would create a registry for bone marrow donors.
According to CNN's Manu, "Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases" before adding, "The bill passed 415-2"
The two conservatives were quickly condemned for their votes in a flood of criticism, as you can see below:
@mkraju What?? What is controversial about donating bone marrow???— wardog (@wardog)1618541676.0
@mkraju I bet they have no idea why they voted no. They just did it because everyone else voted yes.— DeepSeaColin (@DeepSeaColin)1618542246.0
@natsechobbyist @mkraju Do you think they subscribe to the “any publicity is better than no publicity” school of th… https://t.co/Rmhz9ZmB3t— ChristineMoreSo (@ChristineMoreSo)1618543871.0
@mkraju Because they are too stupid to understand it.— crackers28 (@crackers28)1618540832.0
@mkraju I literally cannot imagine why someone would vote against something like this except for some disgusting de… https://t.co/vYfzCk4ObW— MisterJay (@MisterJay)1618540905.0
@mkraju I don’t usually back tag, but WTF is WRONG with @RepBoebert and @mtgreenee? After a while, being the contra… https://t.co/3KGr6E3hrK— Asst. Sec. State Albie Duncan #RIPHalHolbrook (@Asst. Sec. State Albie Duncan #RIPHalHolbrook)1618547854.0
@mkraju "I'm against helping people with cancer" is uhh... quite the strategy— Dad Jokes Panda (@Dad Jokes Panda)1618542586.0
@mkraju @jaketapper Someone should tell these idiots that the purpose of the opposition party is not just to oppose… https://t.co/zBDZJw53dV— Mr. Corona (beer) (@Mr. Corona (beer))1618544952.0
@thegoodfello @mkraju So, why didn’t they ask? Why didn’t they research? They both can read, can’t they? Or, not?— Nebby Beulah (@Nebby Beulah)1618543227.0
@mkraju I am so fucking sick of these two. As a PROUD marrow donor, this is enough.— Matthew R. Coleman (@Matthew R. Coleman)1618542100.0
@mkraju These two just have to be removed. Congress needs competence and Greene and Boebert are not competent.— Charlie Mic (@Charlie Mic)1618541800.0
@chemimommy @mkraju I was thinking the exact same thing...— La Tina Washington (@La Tina Washington)1618541312.0
@mkraju I’m trying to figure out what productive role Marjorie Taylor Greene brings to Congress. Who votes no on this?!?— Becky (@Becky)1618540911.0
@mkraju In their defense, it’s pretty damn hard to understand what’s in a bill if you can’t read.— Matt Sivright (@Matt Sivright)1618540971.0
@mkraju Do they consider it too socialist to save lives because they have quite literally opted for people's death?— Romil Patel (@Romil Patel)1618551904.0
@mkraju Boebert and Greene are wholly unfit and unqualified for office. They depend on spectacle, especially gun im… https://t.co/fbeU6CKgOJ— David Ashlin (@David Ashlin)1618545324.0
@mkraju I was a bone marrow donor in 1991 to an unrelated leukemia patient. I met him, his wife, & 4 year old son i… https://t.co/DLrWkoLSWQ— DudeDad (@DudeDad)1618568362.0