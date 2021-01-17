'Farcically stupid' GOPer Boebert brutally dismantled by Democrat for lies about Capitol assault
Photo via Jason Connolly/AFP

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) didn't mince any words when asked about newly-elected Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), calling her "stupid" and not worth anyone's time.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Maloney was asked about an accusation leveled at him by Boebert -- that she had to retract -- which opened the door for the blunt-talking Maloney to call out the GOP lawmaker in the thrall of QAnon conspiracies.

"You know, when you said bumper crop of crazy colleagues, it made me think of this back and forth that seems to be happening," Capehart stated. "Let me read it to the audience what your colleague, Congresswoman Boebert said: 'Sean Maloney's comments were extremely dangerous and shameful. there's not an ounce of truth to things he claimed about me.' Having read that, and the comments you just made, even in past interviews, you've never named anyone. Why do you think your colleague from the other side of the aisle is singling you out?"

"Well because she's incompetent," Maloney quickly shot back. "Because she jumped to a conclusion and didn't bother to look at what I said."

"She apologized, by the way, a short while later because we produced the transcript which demonstrated her comments, her tweet, her letter were farcically stupid and wrong," he continued. "So the problem is when you get this kind of incompetence mixed together with arrogance, when people believe that they're right when they are demonstrably wrong."

"Now, Congresswoman Boebert has made a video bragging she's going bring a gun to the capitol -- go Google it," he added. "Everyone can watch it if you want to waste two minutes of your life. [Rep.] Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said publicly he was armed during the insurrection. He made a six-minute video before the insurrection talking about how the election was stolen. There are QAnon conspiracy theorists yelling at Capitol police. I'm not making this up, but I'm always careful about things I don't have personal knowledge of. Congresswoman Boebert -- I think she's off to a disastrous start."

Watch below:


MSNBC 01 17 2021 11 19 10 www.youtube.com