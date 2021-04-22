'You can have boot licker Matt Gaetz — I’ll take Liz Cheney in a bar fight any day’: Ex-GOP official

A shocking expose in the New York Times revealed Thursday how wounded Republican men were when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) stood up to former President Donald Trump. It began with caucus meeting in which Republicans decided not to punish Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her first act that humiliated the GOP. The group then voted whether to keep Cheney in her leadership position, which she won, but only after male members whined about how emotional they felt that Cheney acted without consulting them.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) walked through some of the battles happening on the ground in his state between the GOP and the far right.

"You know, first, there's just -- the data is there to say that stop the steal or election integrity is still the number one issue in republican circles by 25 to 30 points," said Riggleman. "Here in Virginia, you just saw Mike Flynn endorse one of the top candidates here, Amanda Chase, and that's going to help her a lot as she goes forward."

But then Riggleman explained that if he had to choose between Cheney and someone like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), he'd pick Cheney any day of the week.

"When you're talking about Liz Cheney, I don't know if you know this, but I was a bouncer," the Republican confessed. "I know it's hard to believe now but I was a bouncer back in the day, and I want to make a comparison here. You usually identify somebody in that environment, the guy or the gal who's going to sit next to you in a bar fight. Liz Cheney's going to be there whether the odds look bad or good. She's going to be the one next to you in a bar fight. I like defiant. I like somebody who thinks truth and facts are the things you need to stand on and I think if you're in that bar fight, looking at the type of people that you have, I think Liz would be shoulder to shoulder with me when I was trying to get a bad person out of there. I think the people like Matt Gaetz, they're going to look for the nearest spring breakers and go hide behind them. That's the difference. I'll take Liz Cheney in a bar fight every day and you can have the Matt Gaetzs and all those individuals and if you have people in Congress saying she's defiant or saying, 'Oh my goodness, she wasn't humble enough? the issue is that you had a lot of wrong people standing on the shoulders of stupidity when it came to stop the steal and I think it's ridiculous you have individuals saying she's defiant when she's talking about the constitution and I'll take defiant over boot-lickers any day."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace mentioned former GOP Speaker John Boehner (OH) and asked if there is still a concern that the Republican Party has lost its soul.

"I think so. I mean, I've had a difficult time identifying as a Republican here in Virginia specifically," said Riggleman. "And you know, some of the story, Nicole, when you talk about conspiracy theories, you know the things that happened to me where I was accused of being funded by George Soros to change the sexual orientation of children after I had officiated a same-sex wedding and that's when it started for me."

He went on: "You can take integrity out of it. If they want to get elected, they got to roll with what the Republican committees are saying and what the GOP constituents are saying and that's what scares me, the disinformation is pervasive, it's very difficult for people like me and people trying to say, listen, please come back to the light here, please come out of the rabbit hole, because what's happening is you have grifters just taking your money and leading you down a wrong path, and I hope that we can get our arms around it right now it doesn't look that great for the GOP right now when it comes to those type of individuals."



