‘They kill all the birds!’: Trump attacks Boris Johnson for investing in wind turbines

Former President Donald Trump is going after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the UK's push to become the world's leader in wind power.

“He’s wrong, Boris is wrong if he’s going heavy into wind," Trump told Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage in an interview that's scheduled to air on GB News on Wednesday, according to a report from the UK's Press Association.

Trump, who reportedly did the interview from Florida on Monday, went on to say that Johnson is "making a big mistake," falsely claiming that wind power is the "most expensive form of energy."

“I think wind is, I think it’s ridiculous," Trump said.

“Remember, every 10 years, you have to replace those monsters," he added, referring to wind turbines. "And a lot of times they don’t bother. You know what they do? They just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad.”

Trump said he still likes Johnson but accused him of becoming more "liberal."

“But I’ll tell you with energy, I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world," Trump said. “And you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place.”

Trump has long been a critic of wind power, but a recent Associated Press Fact Check found many of his claims to be false or exaggerated.

For example, according to the U.S. Energy Department’s Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, “Land-based utility-scale wind is one of the lowest-priced energy sources available today," the AP reported.

Meanwhile, wind turbines account for only one in 14,000 bird deaths in North America annually, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wind turbines kill an average of 230,000 birds a year, compared to 599 million that perish due to glass windows in buildings.