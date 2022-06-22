Brad Raffensperger knocks Fox News
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Screenshot)

Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger wishes the Jan. 6 investigation was getting a full hearing on Fox News.

The Republican state official testified Tuesday before the House Select Committee, but he said the audience who most needs to see the evidence against Donald Trump was being shielded from the legislators' work, reported Axios.

"I wish that Fox News would have carried all of it, because I think it would have helped our party heal, given [people] more facts," Raffensperger told the website.

Fox News did not carry the committee's first prime-time hearing live, and instead broadcast debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection from Tucker Carlson, but the conservative network did air the three daytime hearings live, albeit with disparaging commentary.

"They can hear the information, and they can make their own determination," Raffensperger said.

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings