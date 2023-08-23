Brad Raffensperger will be subpoenaed to testify in upcoming Mark Meadows hearing

Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger has been notified that he will be served a subpoena to testify in a court hearing involving former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The former chief staffer to then-president Donald Trump has requested that his Fulton County criminal charges be removed to federal court, arguing that he should be immune from state prosecution for duties he performed while serving in the White House as a federal official.
Raffensperger had not yet received the subpoena Wednesday morning from Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but he has been told he would be summoned to provide testimony.
Meadows has been indicted along with the former president and 17 other co-defendants in a racketeering case related to a wide-ranging effort to overturn Trump's election loss in Georgia.
U.S. District Court judge Steve Jones will hear arguments the matter on Monday morning, and Willis is expected to argue that Meadows and Trump acted far outside their official duties by pressuring Raffensberger and state officials to help overturn the 2020 election results.
Meadows has also asked a federal court to issue an order preventing his arrest in Fulton County until after that hearing.