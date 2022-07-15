Montana GOP lawmaker informs colleagues the womb 'serves no specific purpose' to the life of a woman

According to a report from the Great Falls Tribune, earlier this week State Rep. Brad Tschida (R-Missoula) sent out a controversial email offering them his opinion that a woman's womb serves no purpose in her "life and well-being."

The conservative Tshida, who has also questioned the 2020 election results, was reportedly passing along something he claims he heard on a podcast.

According to the report, the former Montana House leader who is now running for a seat in the state Senate passed along what he heard in an email to over 100 of his colleagues at a time when conservative lawmakers in deep red states are making up new laws banning abortion.

The Tribune reports, "Tschida told the Daily Montanan he did not remember the name of the podcast. According to the email, which was sent to more than 100 legislators, the woman responded that there is only one organ in a woman’s body 'that is not there to serve a purpose for her and that is her womb'."

He then added, "The womb is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being. It is truly a sanctuary."

"In the interview with the Daily Montanan, Tschida compared the message from the podcast to a scenario he witnessed where a fawn had died and the mother was fending off birds of prey," explaining, "We’ve got a mother that’s a wild animal that’s trying to protect her offspring who’s already dead, but we we don’t have the same concern generally speaking for unborn in humanity. I thought that was a pretty interesting parallel or dynamic.”

According to the Washington Post's reporting on his assertions, "The false claim goes against long-accepted science surrounding the pear-shaped organ and how it helps in women’s reproductive health and function. The uterus plays a critical role not just in the growth and development of a fetus during pregnancy but also menstruation and fertility. Conditions and diseases of the uterus can cause painful symptoms that require medical treatment, according to the Cleveland Clinic."

