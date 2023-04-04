Bragg's indictment makes a 'quite detailed' case against Trump: former Manhattan prosecutor
Following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's public release of the charges against him in the Stormy Daniels hush payment case, a panel of CNN analysts argued the charges are "underwhelming" and don't really change the public picture of Trump's conduct.

But one person disagrees: Cyrus Vance, the man who held the Manhattan D.A.'s office before Bragg.

"You know, I know you don't want to be a central figure in this, but of course you, are and what you did and didn't do and why it is so important here, so when we go through the actual indictment, 34 counts, every one of them a felony related to falsifying business records," said anchor Erin Burnett. "It's one after the other. All that changes really is the date. Is there anything in this indictment, as you go through it, that you did not expect to see?"

"I think the indictment, in one sense, was as predicted," said Vance, who previously investigated Trump himself. "It was a indictment containing ... felony counts around false business records, elevated by the object of the misdemeanor crimes to affect the voting laws, either state or federal. What I did find different, and where I differ from some of your excellent panelists that we're just on, is I found that the document actually quite detailed. I mean, it is a speaking indictment, and it has quite a bit of detail about the history and laid out the facts underlying the various counts that are listed, so I thought that the indictment provided more detail than then perhaps others expected."

"Okay," said Burnett. "So then you're referring here to the 12-page statement of facts, right, which accompanied the actual charges themselves and in, in this, you know, we read this week?" asked Burnett.

"I was referring to the indictment itself," said Vance.

Cy Vance discusses Alvin Bragg's Trump indictment www.youtube.com

