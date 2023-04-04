‘Underwhelming’: Nothing new in unsealed indictment is good news for Trump, CNN legal analyst says
Anyone expecting major revelations in the case against Donald Trump after a 34-count felony indictment was unsealed Tuesday is likely to be disappointed, a CNN legal analyst said.

CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero during an appearance on “The Lead With Jake Tapper” described the charges against the former president as “underwhelming.”

“In terms of a case that's being wrought against a former president, it's a little underwhelming,” Cordero said.

“So almost seven years on and the facts are pretty stale. and what the DA’s office has done is put that together a theory of the fact that the former president falsified his business records and in order to enable those that payment to be made to her.

“To the extent that the documents appear to link that to the effect that it would have theoretically had on the 2016 election brings into the picture then whether or not the DA’s office is really arguing that this was campaign finance violations, which is something that the US Justice Department never charged with respect to the former president himself.”

Cordero argued that the absence of evidence that would be the basis for additional charges is good news for Trump.

“He was not charged with campaign finance violations, so that is probably the basis upon which the former president's defense attorneys are going to make a number of motions and legal arguments,” Cordero said.

