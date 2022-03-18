MAGA rioter invokes Black History Month and says he's being treated 'worse' than Black Americans under Jim Crow

One of the defendants charged for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 filed a new motion argued that he and his fellow co-defendants have it "worse" than Black Americans in the South in the 1950s.

Representing himself, Brandon Fellows filed a new motion invoking Black History Month.

"I'd like to make this portion of my motion festive in light of black history month to show you how correlated our treatment really is, and of course concede on some clear differences. After all, not only does history tend to repeat itself, but few ever truely (sic) learn from it. It's black history month, and there's a lot to learn from it. I find these deprivations, discriminations, and unequal treatments to have strong correlations to what my black brothers suffered under the racist Democrats after the abolition of slavery, thanks to Republican Abraham Lincoln up until the Brown V. Board of Education decision, which the Democrats also hated," Fellows argued in a 32-page motion.

Fellows had previously compared himself to Jesus in an October legal brief.

"I'm not MLK, but I too speak out about these abuses from a Democratic, city-run jail in Washington D.C., just as MLK did from the Democratic city jail of Birmingham, Alabama. Even my black brothers in Montgomery were able to attend church, have clergy, attend school, go to a barber and see their families, even if they were segregated. Therefore, I argued to you that, as least in these areas, we have it worse than the black population did in 1950s Montgomery," Fellows argued.

"I know some laugh at this, perhaps like some of them you find this to be ridiculous or offensive," he wrote. "This is typically the point where either most concede I have some good points, or where the attacks come flying in. Some make arguments outside of ad hominem attacks, but very few successfully go onto attempt to refute the central point. Regardless of where you stand I will concede to you the obvious, us white people, Trump supporters and even January 6th defendants AS A WHOLE do not have it as bad as our black brothers did under the Democrats of Montgomery in the 1950s. However, things are getting worse for us, especially in the past year with the selective hateful Democrats in charge, particularly in this city, and even more so in this cities jail."

The brief also discusses Fellows' thoughts on Nelson Mandela, Critical Race Theory, Joe Biden, the KKK, Nazis, carjackings, the Taliban, Malcolm X, the NAACP, the Confederacy, former IRS official Lois Lerner, and virtue signaling.